JAMES”JIMMY” FLOYD

on 09/10/2018 |

James “Jimmy” Floyd, 78 of Bowling Green died Saturday, September 8, 2018 at NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, TN.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Elvis and Dorothy Wilson Floyd.  He was a supervisior at Holley Carburetor and a deacon at Sandhill Seventh Day Adventist Church.

His survivors include his wife Vera Spinks Floyd; one son, Teddie Smith; three grandchildren, Khristopher Leviner, Rachael Loder, Summer Russell; five great grandchildren; two nephews, Mike Gott and Tim Gott.

Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Spinks Cemetery with Military Honors.   Visitation 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

 

