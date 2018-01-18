Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAMIE LEE PAYNE SR.

on 01/18/2018 |

Jamie Lee Payne, Sr., age 51, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was self employed. He was the son of the late Daniel Payne and the late Joan Elizabeth Stouts Payne.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Bennett; two daughters, Natalie Payne, Frederick, MD, Yulissa Bennett, Cub Run, KY; two sons, Charles Payne, Frederick, MD, Jamie  Lee Payne, Jr., Cub Run, KY; one sister, Carol Varner, Hagerstown, MD; two brothers, Kenneth Payne, Everett, PA, David Payne, Falling Waters , WV; several grandchildren and a dear friend, Angela Bath, Cub Run, KY and Linda Rice, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial service will be 3:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAMIE LEE PAYNE SR.”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

RODNEY POPP

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
20°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 0%
High 43° / Low 29°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 01/20 10%
High 47° / Low 39°
Overcast
Overcast
Sunday 01/21 20%
High 54° / Low 46°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.