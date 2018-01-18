on 01/18/2018 |

Jamie Lee Payne, Sr., age 51, of Cub Run, KY, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was self employed. He was the son of the late Daniel Payne and the late Joan Elizabeth Stouts Payne.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Bennett; two daughters, Natalie Payne, Frederick, MD, Yulissa Bennett, Cub Run, KY; two sons, Charles Payne, Frederick, MD, Jamie Lee Payne, Jr., Cub Run, KY; one sister, Carol Varner, Hagerstown, MD; two brothers, Kenneth Payne, Everett, PA, David Payne, Falling Waters , WV; several grandchildren and a dear friend, Angela Bath, Cub Run, KY and Linda Rice, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial service will be 3:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.