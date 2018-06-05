JAN STUART

on 05/06/2018 |

Janice Mae Stuart, 74 of Glasgow, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in New York, the daughter of the late Howard Stuart and Alice Wilson Stuart. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Joan E. Crowe and brother-in-law, Rollin Leon Crowe. Janice had been president of the T.J. Samson Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was also very active in helping with the American Red Cross Blood Drives. She was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include a niece Deborah Hamilton (Ronnie) of Sulphur Lick; 3 nephews Richard Crowe (Joretta), Brian Crowe (Kim) and Chris Crowe all of Glasgow; 8 great nephews and nieces Jeffery Hamilton (Joanna), Kevin Hamilton (fiancé Ashley), Samuel, Rachel, Kirsten, Caden, Stephen and Bradley Crowe(Lindsay); 3 great great nieces and nephews Emma, Ellie and Easton Hamilton. Janice is also survived by many other family members living in New York and Canada.

There will be no visitation, a Graveside Memorial Service will be planned later. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.