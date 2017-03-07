Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JANE JONES

on 03/07/2017 |
Obituaries

Jane Jones age 86 formerly of Cub Run, passed away Monday, March 6 at the Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. She was born in Hart County to the late Arthur “Babe” Gardner and Mary Leyte Avery Gardner.

Jane and her husband Paul were former owners of a country grocery store in the Lincoln community of Edmonson County. Jane was a member of the Cub Run Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, one son Arvin Jones, a brother Con Gardner and by three sisters Ruth, Gladys & Lesbia Stewart

Jane has several nieces and nephews that survive.

Funeral services for Jane Jones will be 11am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Memorial donation may be made to the Cub Run Cemetery Fund

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Amber Huffman

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital