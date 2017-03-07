Jane Jones age 86 formerly of Cub Run, passed away Monday, March 6 at the Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. She was born in Hart County to the late Arthur “Babe” Gardner and Mary Leyte Avery Gardner.

Jane and her husband Paul were former owners of a country grocery store in the Lincoln community of Edmonson County. Jane was a member of the Cub Run Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, one son Arvin Jones, a brother Con Gardner and by three sisters Ruth, Gladys & Lesbia Stewart

Jane has several nieces and nephews that survive.

Funeral services for Jane Jones will be 11am Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Memorial donation may be made to the Cub Run Cemetery Fund