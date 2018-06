on 06/26/2018 |

Jane M. Hines of Hardyville, Ky passed away June 22, 2018 at her home.

She is survived by her children Don Porritt, Judi Kreusser, Craig Porritt (Alana), Rick Porritt (Nancy) and Sheila Duncan (Jeff)

Cremation was chosen. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Ky.