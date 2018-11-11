Logo


Janell Farris Patton

on 11/11/2018 |

Janell Farris Patton, age 79 of Bee Spring died Saturday at Edmonson Health Center. She was a homemaker and a member of the Anneta United Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Sanders of Bee Spring; one son, Jeff Patton of Bee Spring; daughter in law, Sherry Patton of Sweeden; three grandchildren, Verena Tracy, Ethan Sanders, and Payton Sanders; one great grandchild, Heath Sanders; and one brother, Randal Farris of Bowling Green.

Funeral Services for Janell Farris Patton will be held at 1PM Tuesday at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with burial in the Sweeden Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3PM until 8PM and Tuesday from 9AM until time for services at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville KY 40205.

