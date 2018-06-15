on 06/15/2018 |

Janet Ann “Busha” Woodcock, 77, of Glasgow died Thursday, June 14, 2018 at her residence. Born in Chicago, IL she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wilma Feezle Jaskula and wife of the late Bryant Andrew Woodcock, Sr… Mrs. Woodcock was a member of the St. Helen Catholic Church.

Survivors include a daughter Jeanine Scott (Chris) of Glasgow; 3 sons Bryant Andrew Woodcock, Jr. of Glasgow, Darrell Woodcock, Sr. of Bowling Green, KY and Terry Woodcock (Lora) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Christina Scott, Crystal Scott, Darrell Woodcock, Jr., Emily Woodcock and Lindsay Blankenship; 7 great grandchildren Olivia, Adeline, Shelby, Mason, Tate, Kialy and Samuel; special nieces and nephews Evelyn Christiansen (Barney), Ginger Gonzalez, James Crook, Johnny Crook and Tom Crook. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and a special nephew Tim Crook.

Mrs. Woodcock chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.