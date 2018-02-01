Logo


Janet C. Wilson Cook

on 01/02/2018

 

Janet C. Wilson Cook, 68, of Hiseville died Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Charles Thomas Slaughter and Nora Anice Douglass Slaughter.  Janet was a former cook for Hiseville Elementary School and more recently had been an employee of Diane’s Cakes and Catering.  She was a member of the Hiseville Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Don Cook; daughter Renee Waddell and husband Timmy of Glasgow; a granddaughter Holley Scott and husband Nick of Bowling Green; 2 great-grandchildren Ryan and Noah Scott; a step-son Don Thomas Cook and wife Shanita of Bowling Green; a step-daughter Genia Hastings and husband Todd of Bowling Green; several step-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Joyce Walden of Glasgow and Judy Duvall and husband Tommy of Park City.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Preston Wilson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, January 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Wednesday and continue Thursday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hiseville Christian Church.

