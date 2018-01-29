Logo


JANET FAYE PICKETT

01/29/2018

Janet Faye Pickett age 79 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton.    Born in Columbus, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Dallas and Nettie Harvey Brown.    She was a homemaker and of the Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Pickett of Edmonton.    One son Brian Rogers of Edmonton.   Two daughters.   Judy Gilliland of Hope, Indiana and Janice Clymer of Columbus, Indiana.  Nine grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Richard Brown, sister Violet England, step son Larry Pickett and a grandson Jeremy Daniels.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Maple Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 9:00 AM until service time  Wednesday at the funeral home.

