Janet Kay Wise, 59, Hiseville, died Friday, June 30, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of Charles Watkins of Hiseville and the late Betty Lou Eubanks Watkins. She was a farmer and mother as well as an animal lover who loved the outdoors. She was a humble person who was always friendly and carrying a beautiful smile.

In addition to her father, Charles Watkins, she is survived by her husband Glen Wise; two children: Celia Wise and Vaughn Wise all of Hiseville; five grandchildren: Austin Garmon, Colton London, Khy London, Delaware London, and Lillian London; along with her 14 favorite pets.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.