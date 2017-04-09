on 09/04/2017 |

Janice A. Riddle, 78 of Glasgow, died Saturday September 2, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Bon Ayr, KY the daughter of the late Harry Willis Waller and Thelma Rich Waller. She was a farmer, homemaker and a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include a sister Barbara J. Lane (William); nieces and nephew Janice Kane of Dallas, TX, Bobby Eugene Carver of Jacksonville, FL and Sherry Jwina of Lexington, KY; cousin Naomi Kinslow of Glasgow; several other nieces and nephews, Pat Delk who was thought of as a sister.

Graveside services will be held 2:00pm Thursday September 7, 2017 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00am until time for services at 2:00pm at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.