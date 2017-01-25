Logo


JANICE ARLEEN HUGHES

Obituaries

Janice Arleen Hughes 68 of Cave City, KY died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at her residence. Born in Franklin, IN she was the daughter of the late John William and Helen Marie McElroy King.

She is survived by 2 sons Joe Jewell of Cave City and Allen Jewell (Melissa) of Nashville, IN; 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; 4 brothers Kenny, Larry, Steve and Lindley King and 3 sisters Kathy McCarty, Linda Earnest and Mary Alice Burris.

The Family chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

