Janice Fae Bibb, age 64, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was reitred from Phillip Morris, a member of Woodsonville Baptist Church and Voices of Woodsonville .

She was the daughter of the late Henry Nuckols and Alma Jean Carter Finney of Munfordville.

She is also survived by her husband, Jerome Bibb; three daughters, Cynthia Bibb, Louisville, Charlotte Bibb, Marsha Bibb all of Louisville, KY; one son, Jerome Bibb, Jr., Munfordville, KY; two sisters, Carolyn Carter and husband Jim, Douglas, GA, Nadine Prater and husband Leonard, Gautier, MS; four brothers, Stephen Finney, Louisville, KY, Michael Finney and wife Marie, Cardova, TN, Jason Finney, Horse Cave, KY, Timothy Finney and wife Rut, Kannapolis, NC; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Besides her father, she was also preceded in death by a step father, Sgt. Willie F. Finney.

Funeral service will be at Woodsonville Baptist Church at 11:00 AM CT, Monday, July 3, 2017. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Monday, July 3, 2017 at Woodsonville Baptist Church.