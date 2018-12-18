on 12/18/2018 |

Janice Fancher, age 77, of Horse Cave, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at her home. She was a native of Hart County and of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Fancher, her parents, Maxie and Anna Pearl Wells; two sisters, Frances Turner and Wilma Rucker; three brothers, Herbert Wells, Glendon Wells and Donnie Wells.

She is survived by one son, Mike Fancher of Horse Cave; one daughter, Cammy Fancher of Florida; one granddaughter, Carmela Montgomery (Josh) of New York; four sisters, Elizabeth Wells of Elizabethtown; Carol Griswold (Jim) of Elizabethtown; Sharon Wells of Owensboro, and Rita Heath (Bill) of Upton; three brothers, Kenny Wells of Elizabethtown, David Wells of Hodgenville and Doug Wells of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 22, 201, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, the 21st, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.