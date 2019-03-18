on 03/18/2019 |

Janice Hagan Bow, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, March 15th, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. Janice was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 12, 1948, daughter of the late Addie (Cleary) and Clifton Hagan.

She married Willie Clifton Bow July 6, 1976 in Celina, TN, he preceded her in death July 7, 2018. She was a homemaker and founding member of the Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church & has been Treasurer since 1997.

Other than her parents & husband, sons, David Burton & Willie J. Bow & brother, Jimmy Hagan preceded her in death.

Janice is survived by daughter, Melissa Bow Freed, of Seymour, IN; two sons, Jamie Burton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Tony Burton, of Whitleyville, TN; three sisters, Judy Hagan, of Whitleyville, TN; Joann Bow, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jeanine Hurt, of Edmonton, KY. two brothers, Jackie Hagan, of Summer Shade, KY; Jerald Hagan, of Tompkinsville, KY; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, aunt, Peggy Rush & uncle, Charles Cleary, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 10AM on Wednesday, March 20th, with Brother Jason Hammer and Brother Mark Copass officiating.Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 PM. and Wednesday 6-10 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Interment at Sid Yokley Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.