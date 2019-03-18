Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JANICE HAGAN BOW

on 03/18/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Janice Hagan Bow, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, March 15th, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN.  Janice was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 12, 1948, daughter of the late Addie (Cleary) and Clifton Hagan.

She married Willie Clifton Bow July 6, 1976 in Celina, TN, he preceded her in death July 7, 2018. She was a homemaker and founding member of the Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church & has been Treasurer since 1997.

Other than her parents & husband, sons, David Burton & Willie J. Bow & brother, Jimmy Hagan preceded her in death.

Janice is survived by daughter, Melissa Bow Freed, of Seymour, IN; two sons, Jamie Burton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Tony Burton, of Whitleyville, TN; three sisters, Judy Hagan, of Whitleyville, TN; Joann Bow, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jeanine Hurt, of Edmonton, KY. two brothers, Jackie Hagan, of Summer Shade, KY; Jerald Hagan, of Tompkinsville, KY; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, aunt, Peggy Rush & uncle, Charles Cleary, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 10AM on Wednesday, March 20th, with Brother Jason Hammer and Brother Mark Copass officiating.Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 PM. and Wednesday 6-10 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.  Interment at Sid Yokley Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JANICE HAGAN BOW”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BILLY HATFIELD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/18 0%
High 52° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 03/19 0%
High 53° / Low 31°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 03/20 10%
High 59° / Low 42°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.