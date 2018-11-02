on 02/11/2018 |

Janice “Jan” Turner, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, February 9th, while in the company of family members, at her residence.

Jan was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 18, 1939, a daughter of the late Gladys (Turner) and A.P. Turner.

Jan retired from Philip Morris in Louisville, KY. She was a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. She was also a member Bethlehem Order of Eastern Star #538.

On December 23, 1958, Jan married Roy Lee Turner in Lafayette, TN.

Other than her husband, Roy Lee, Jan is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Ruby Lee Turner.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 12th, 2018.

Visitation is Sunday 4-8 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Mud Lick Fire Department or to Bethlehem Cemetery.