on 07/22/2018 |

The family is announcing that It is with great sadness that they announce the passing of their beloved mother, Janice Orten at 7:35am Friday, July 20 at her son’s home John (Tracy) Orten. She was cared for by her family along with hosparus.

Born in Jonesboro, TN in 1937 and a long-time resident of Southbury, CT Janice had been employed by the Pitney Bows Inc. in Newtown, CT until she retired from there and settled in Bonnieville, KY in 1999.

Janice enjoyed spending time with her family as well as being outside with nature. She was along-time sister of Jehovah Witness in both Southbury, CT and Bonnieville, KY.

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Thomas “Cookie) Orten, Jan. 1, 1934-June 22, 2018, two sons Tommy Orten Aug. 4, 1956-Sept. 7, 1974 and Alvin Orten Jan. 24, 1959-Oct. 17, 2011.

Janice is survived by her one remaining sibling Leonard Hicks of VA as well as her two sons

John Orten & wife Tracy of Glendale and Wayne Orten & wife Loretta of Bonnieville and

One daughter Pam Deavers & hus. Daniel of Bonnieville.

She is also survived by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Janice Orten will be 10am Wednesday, July 25 at the Concord Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home.