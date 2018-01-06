Logo


JANNETTE LOGSDON

on 06/01/2018

Jannette Logsdon, 74 of Richmond, formerly of Cub Run, passed away Thursday night, May 31 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.  She was born in Louisville to the late George & Marguerite Young Kinder.

Jan was a retired rural mail carrier and she was a member of the Cub Run Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don Logsdon, Jr.

Jan is survived by her niece -Jennifer Staten & husband Paul of Richmond

Brother-in-law -Danny Logsdon & wife Linda of Cub Run

Nieces-Kelli Thompson, Traci Chenoweth, Lori Chaney & Christi Harl

Funeral services for Jannette Logsdon will be 1pm Sunday at the Cub Run Baptist Church with burial in the Cub Run Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and Sunday after 11am at the Cub Run Baptist Church.

