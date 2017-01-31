January 1987

January 2, 1987 – The GHS Scottie Band performed as special guests in the Walt Disney 15th Birthday Parade last week. They also performed in the Orange Bowl Parade.

January 4, 1987 – Sports – Scotties fight off Warren East for 50-47 victory. Allen County falls to Trojans 44-42 and Monroe wins over Metcalfe County with last second shot.

January 5, 1987 – Toll is now off on Western Parkway. One way trip on parkway from E-town to near Eddyville cost at least $2.20.

January 6, 1987 – A “non-textile” manufacturer with a $1.25 million payroll is looking at Edmonton for a possible factory location.

January 7, 1987 – Pete Leech is the new president of Horse Cave Theatre Board of Directors.

January 8, 1987 – The first ever community dinner theatre performance for Glasgow/Barren County is being tentatively planned for March 6-7 at Barren River State Park. It is a joint effort by Far Off Broadway Players and the Arts and Entertainment Committee of the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

January 9, 1987 – Wayne Parsley, retiring president of Cross Country Saddle Club presented the 1986 Season Champion Calf Roper Buckle to Tim McGuire.

January 12, 1987 – Sire preparation is well underway on the new elementary school being built by Glasgow City Schools on South Green Street at the intersection of the By Pass.

January 14, 1987 – The making of a flu epidemic has Monroe County Schools and doctors worried. Schools may have to close.

January 15, 1987 – Tommy Turner of Tompkinsville was the winner of the “GT Scooter” given away by Witty’s Custom Accessories in Glasgow.

January 16, 1987 – Opening Monday, January 19, 1987, the Alternative Club and Diner at 215 Industrial Drive. Tim W Mattingley, Manager and the Owners are Oleta Hatchett and Tim Harrison.

January 18, 1987 – Goodman Oldsmobile is the first host for “Business After Hours” for 1987.

January 19, 1987 – AD – Western Sizzlin, 802 Happy Valley Road, Glasgow – Family nights, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday only. Children eat free.

January 20, 1987 – Kathy Compton was elected Employee of the Month for November at Barren County Health Care Center.

January 21, 1987 – AD – Standard Farm Store – GE Inventory Clearance – Automatic Dryer $329.95; Dishwasher $449.95; Electric Range $329.95; Microwave $279.95. 231 W. Main Street.

January 22, 1987 – Katy Furlong is crowned Park City Little League Homecoming Queen.

January 23, 1987 – Season’s first snow closes most schools.

January 24, 1987 – Funeral services will be held Sunday for Edmonton Mayor Leon Hamilton who died Friday. He was in the first year of his second term as mayor.

January 25, 1987 – AD – Cardinal Federal, Glasgow Office Staff included Judy Powell, Janie Foster, Donna Whitlow, Eddie Hale, Carlotta Friend and James W Crow.

January 26, 1987 – R R Donnelley and Sons. Co. announces that Robert Revak is the new Division Director in Glasgow.

January 28, 1987 – Dorothy Basil was honored by Ky. Pants Manager Jack Minor for 25 years of continuous service at the plant.

January 29, 1987 – Area Servicemen – Tech. Sgt. Michael D Pitchford, Scottsville, Army Reserve Private Robert P Thompson, Magnolia, Army 1st class Wathina Dennison, Cave City, Army Pvt. Scotty D Spann, Glasgow, and Airman 1st Class Kenneth A Vincent, Park City.

January 30, 1987 – Benny L Willis has been appointed as Postmaster at Tompkinsville office.

January 31, 1987 – Gladys K’s and Begley’s Beauty Board are having a Prom Show Saturday from 2-7 at Gladys K’s in downtown Glasgow.