January 1997

Glasgow Daily Times

January 2, 1997 – AD – Opening January 6th – Glasgow Urgent Clinic, Inc. on the 31 E By Pass.

January 3, 1997 – Major shakeup in top management of SCRTC. Manager is released along with three other top management employees.

January 5, 1997 – Record high temperatures in the mid 60’s cause early blooming flowers and trees.

Frances Bridges retires after 27 years of service at Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

January 7, 1997 – Barren Fiscal Court once again votes to renovate the former Newberry Building.

January 8, 1997 – Trojans and Trojanettes are still undefeated in the district play.

January 9, 1997 – First Big Winter Storm hits the state.

AD – Birthday Party – 25 years – Golden Touch Beauty Salon.

January 10, 1997 – Friday night on TV – NBC – Dateline, Homicide, Life in the Streets, Unsolved Mysteries. CBS – Dave’s World, Everybody Loves Raymond, Jag and Nash Bridges. ABC – Family Matters, Boy Meets World, Sabrina and 20/20.

January 12, 1997 – Kimberly Kennedy joins the medical practice of Dr. William Marrs as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

January 13, 1997 – The home of Mr. and Mrs. John Hishmeh in Cave City was destroyed by fire Saturday morning on Hwy. 90 West.

January 14, 1997 – Jeff Lile and Cookie Whiteside were sworn in as member of the Glasgow School Board.

January 15, 1997 – Amanda Garrett, senior at BCHS, was crowned 1996 Basketball Homecoming Queen.

January 16, 1997 – The U S S Barren Star Trek Club made a special visit to the TJ Samson Skilled Nursing Unit and Pediatric area bearing gifts during the recent Christmas season.

January 17, 1997 – The Glasgow Lady Scotties won over Metcalfe County and Todd Central in 4th Region Class A semifinals advancing them to the State Tourney.

January 19, 1997 – Glasgow Middle School Dare Essay Winners were announced – Eric Lundin, 1st, Emily Browning Griffin, 2nd and Whitney Wade, 3rd.

January 20, 1997 – BCHS Class of 1981 held their 15 year reunion at Donnelley Pavilion in August.

January 21, 1997 – Michael Shannon and Kristen Hayes were two of the members of the children’s choir at the 1st Baptist Church, who sang in praise of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

January 22, 1997 – Ernie Myers has been selected as the new Executive Director of the Glasgow/Barren County Industrial Development Economic Authority.

January 24, 1997 – A bank robbery at the Park City Branch of South Central Bank was averted Friday morning by FBI Agents. The agents had received information of the robbery and were waiting for the robbers.

January 26, 1997 – Storms hit Barren County, destroys homes, injuries reported. The storm tore through a streak across eastern Barren County from Oil Well Road to Hwy. 90.

January 27, 1997 – Austin Tracy Drama Team will present “Toby”, a production on child abduction featuring students, T J Thomas, DeAnna Thomas, Tyler Boles, Thomas Albright and Dewayne Shelton.

January 28, 1997 – 7 members of the Country Kitchen staff in Cave City were honored for their years of service – George Clark, Diann Martin, Deborah Pulley, Shearlene Craddock, Linda Buckingham, Bessie Martin and Norman Martin.

January 30, 1997 – A crowd of 1200-1500 GHS fans traveled to EKU in Richmond for the Lady Scotties game with Covington Holy Cross. The Hometown team lost 56-47.

January 31, 1997 – GHS Teacher Bill Bitner was named Region II Teacher of the Year at the Region DECA Conference.