January 2007

Glasgow Daily Times

January 2, 2007 – Odell Martin takes oath as the new mayor of Horse Cave.

January 3, 2007 – Seat belt law will be enforced with penalty as of Feb. 1.

January 4, 2007 – Barren County Fiscal Court approves the new position of Solid Waste Coordinator.

January 5, 2007 – Tyson Bearings plant announces it will close, 83 will lose jobs. Plant shuts doors March 6.

January 7, 2007 – Gunnery Sgt. Bradley D Faulkner is awarded Bronze Star by the President of the US.

January 8, 2007 – Barren County Board of Education continues to search for the 7th elementary school site. (North Jackson).

January 10, 2007 – Cave City Police Chief Billy Minton announces his retirement as of May 1.

January 11, 2007 – Abby Wells and John Botts are two of the actors in the upcoming Far Off Broadway Play “Saving Grace”.

January 12, 2007 – Monroe County School Board Member Kevin D Williams resigns after realizing he was unqualified because he was related to an employee of the school system.

January 14, 2007 – Golden Wedding anniversaries are celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Waddle and Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Fields.

January 14, 2007 – Austin Tracy Lions Club celebrates their 50th anniversary.

January 15, 2007 – Despite steady rain, spirits were not dampened at the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

January 17, 2007 – Peggy Allen is recognized for her work with the Barren County Safe Communities/Safe Kids Coalition.

January 18, 2007 – Barren County Fiscal Court approves the hiring of one deputy to be a security officer for BCHS.

January 19, 2007 – Barren County District Court Judge John Alexander takes the bench after Judge Barlow Ropp’s retirement.

January 21, 2007 – Glasgow Independent School District is planning to upgrade buildings with security devices at a cost of $2000 per school.

Area Basketball – Trojanettes cruise past Monroe while the Falcons squeezed by the Trojans. Lady Scotties beat the Lady Patriots.

January 22, 2007 – Libby Ellis, Administrative Assistant for the Kentucky repertory Theatre shares the program for the theatre’s 2007 season.

January 24, 2007 – A new industry, EDI Medical, has chosen Barren County as its new home. The Company assembles custom sterile surgical packs for hospitals and related customers.

January 25, 2007 – Dr. Lawrence P Emberton, of Edmonton, is one of four nationwide to be recognized by the American Medical Association for more than 50 years of service to a community.

January 26, 2007 – Dana Plant plans reduction. About 60 employees will be affected.

January 28, 2007 – Barren County Board of Education goes paperless at business meetings utilizing laptop computers.

January 29, 2007 – Annual Marine Corps League holds pancake fry. The event provides scholarships to college students.

January 30, 2007 – Glasgow Independent Schools may cancel classes due to excessive absences caused by flu, allergies and colds.

January 31, 2007 – 2nd Annual Penguin Plunge plans are announced. Funds from the event go to Junior Achievement.