on 11/30/2017 |

Jared Ryan King, 36, of Monticello passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at his residence in Monticello, KY.

He was born April 3, 1981 in Barren County, KY to Kermit King and Rhonda Scott King who survive. He worked in construction and was employed by J.R. Knight.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one son: Owen Mason King of Linden, NC, one brother: Jason King of Glasgow, KY, and an ex-wife: Brentni Henderson of Linden, NC.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with burial in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, December 2, 2017 and after 8:00 AM Sunday, December 3, 2017, until time of funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to the Owen King Health Fund.