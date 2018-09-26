Logo


JARRIADE W EMBRY

on 09/26/2018 |

Jarriade W. Embry, 36, of Brownsville passed away at 1:26 PM Monday Sept. 24, 2018 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a drywaller. He was a son of the late Ricky Wayne Embry and Mary Lynn Sowders Johnson (Tony Daniels) of Brownsville, who survives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Minton Cemetery in Jetson. Visitation will be 11 AM-2 PM Thursday.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two brothers, Casey Sowders (Haley) and William Barnes both of Brownsville; two half brothers, Calvin Daniels (Jessica) of Leitchfield and Jason Sowders of Bowling Green; grandmother, Wanda Hayes of Brownsville; two nephews, Carson Sowders and Conner Sowders; two nieces, Charleigh Sowders and Haley Towe; several aunts and uncles, including Ronnie and Joy Douglas and Jimmy Douglas; and several cousins.

