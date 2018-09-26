on 09/26/2018 |

Larry D. Vincent, 76, of Brownsville passed away at 3:43 AM Thursday Sept. 25, 2018 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a chef and a member of Sunny Point General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Balus Vincent and Estell Duvall Vincent. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Teresia Vincent, Donna Wilson and Vernice King; and three brothers, Greg Vincent, Terry Vincent and Phillip Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunny Point Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 Thursday and 9-11 Friday.