Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LARRY D VINCENT

on 09/26/2018 |

Larry D. Vincent, 76, of Brownsville passed away at 3:43 AM Thursday Sept. 25, 2018 at Edmonson Center.

The Edmonson County native was a chef and a member of Sunny Point General Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Balus Vincent and Estell Duvall Vincent. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Teresia Vincent, Donna Wilson and Vernice King; and three brothers, Greg Vincent, Terry Vincent and Phillip Vincent.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunny Point Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 Thursday and 9-11 Friday.

Surviving are two brothers, Rondal Vincent and Ricky Vincent; five sisters, Barbara Vincent (Ferrell), Delores (Dee) Wilson, Jan Campbell (Skip) Venetta Webb (Donald) and Shelia Meredith (Martin); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LARRY D VINCENT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

TAYLOR HAYES

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
73°
Overcast
Overcast
Wednesday 09/26 20%
High 77° / Low 57°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 09/27 40%
High 67° / Low 53°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/28 10%
High 76° / Low 53°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.