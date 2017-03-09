on 09/03/2017 |

Jason Littrell, 45 of Smiths Grove died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at his residence.

The Barren County native was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church.

His survivors include his two daughters, Taylor and Anne Marie Littrell; his parents, Charles and Margie Madison Littrell; two brothers, Robert Littrell (Leslie) and Quintin Littrell (Beth); several niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation Monday 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hope House, 112 W 10th Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101