JASON RANDALL HARDIN

on 01/03/2019 |

Jason Randall Hardin, 30, of Sweeden passed away at 11:37 AM Wednesday Jan. 2, 2019 at University of Louisville Medical Center.

The Edmonson County native was a field supervisor for Cooper Steel, a 2006 graduate of Edmonson County High School and a member of Shrewsbury General Baptist Church. He was the son of Randy Hardin of Big Reedy and Joyce Johnson Hardin of Sweeden, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cub Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, 9 AM-8 PM Saturday and after 9 AM Sunday.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Halle Jane Hardin of Brownsville; a sister, Miranda Phillips (Cole) of Brownsville; his maternal grandmother, Gertrude Basham Hardin of Roundhill.

