JASPER DEWAYNE LONDON

on 02/04/2019 |

Mr. Jasper Dewayne London of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late James Dwight London and Carolyn Jean Pierce London, was born on Tuesday, March 7, 1978 in Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his home. He was 40 years, 10 months, and 24 days of age.

Survivors include his daughter: Sydney Marie London of Greensburg; grandparents: Marie Skaggs Pierce of Greensburg, and Julie Marie Whitlock of Glasgow; aunts and uncles: Junior and Valerie Pierce, Joyce and Stevie Ervin, Connie and Jimmy Hutson, Larry and Lisa Pierce all of Greensburg, Deston and Anita London of Ohio County, and Daniel and Deena London of Elizabethtown; a special sister: Ricki Jo Pierce of Greensburg; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jasper was also preceded in death by grandparents: Alton Pierce and Mitchell London; aunt and uncle: James and Starlot Pierce.
………………………………
The funeral services for Jasper Dewayne London will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Central Time, Monday, February 4, 2019 at the House of Prayer in Edmonton with burial to follow in the Pierce Community Cemetery. Bro. Phil Lowry officiating.
Visitation is requested from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M., Central Time, Sunday at the Cowherd and Parrott, from 7 A.M. until 9 A.M., Monday at the funeral home and after 10 A.M., Monday at the House of Prayer until time of the funeral service.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the funeral expenses, The House of Prayer or Sydney London College Fund which can be made at the funeral home.

