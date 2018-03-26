Logo


JAXSON WAYNE BRYANT

on 03/26/2018 |

Jaxson Wayne Bryant was stillborn March 23, 2018, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Jaxson is the son of Cody Wayne Bryant and Cheyenne Dawn Britt Bryant of Cave City; grandson of Phillip and Natalie Bryant of New Albany, IN, Melody Britt (David Rains), and Marcus Britt all of Glasgow; great-grandson of Sharon and Frank Britt of Cave City, Gary and Patty Olson of Goose Creek, SC, and Mary Downey, Cathy Howard, and Connie Howard all of Jeffersonville, IN.  He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private services will be held for the family.  Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

