Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JAY HAROLD MILLER

on 04/10/2018 |

Jay Harold Miller, 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the husband of the late Cheryl D. Miller and a son of the late George and Dissie Walden Miller.

He is survived by is daughter: Tammy London and her husband Brian; one grandson: Brennen London; two granddaughters: Abigayle London and Mia London; one brother: Ernest Miller and his wife Shelby; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: James and Johnny Miller; one sister: Clarine Smith.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JAY HAROLD MILLER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KENNY HARDIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Frost Advisory

Issued:
2:31 PM CDT on April 10, 2018
Expires:
8:00 AM CDT on April 11, 2018
Overcast
Currently
51°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 04/10 10%
High 54° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 04/11 10%
High 64° / Low 50°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 04/12 0%
High 75° / Low 56°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 10

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 10

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 10

Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

April 10 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle Schoo

April 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thu 12

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting

April 12 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.