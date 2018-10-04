on 04/10/2018 |

Jay Harold Miller, 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the husband of the late Cheryl D. Miller and a son of the late George and Dissie Walden Miller.

He is survived by is daughter: Tammy London and her husband Brian; one grandson: Brennen London; two granddaughters: Abigayle London and Mia London; one brother: Ernest Miller and his wife Shelby; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: James and Johnny Miller; one sister: Clarine Smith.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.