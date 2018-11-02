on 02/11/2018 |

Jean Ashley Webb, 85, of Bee Spring passed away at 5:36 PM Friday Feb. 9, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a retired beautician and a member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Herman Ashley and Ora Lindsey Ashley and the wife of the late Ray H. Webb. She was preceded in death by a sister, Vickie McGary.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday.