07/12/2018

Jean Beckham Harman, 89 of Smiths Grove died Wednesday, July 11, 2018 with family at her side. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Clifton and Lillian Duckett Beckham and is preceded in death by her son, Danny M. Harman, one granddaughter, Kelly Jean Littrell, on brother, Joe Kenneth Beckham and one sister, Betty Sue Long. She was a housewife and a member of Shiloh General Baptist church.

Her survivors include her husband of 73 years, Aubrey Harman; her daughter, Kathy Littrell (Kenny); two granddaughters, Christy Taylor and Amy Poynter (Benji), four great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.