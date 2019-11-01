Logo


JEAN DAVIS

on 01/11/2019

Jean Davis, 86, of Glasgow, went to her heavenly home, Thursday, January 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 27, 1932 in Barren County, to the late Omar Ray and Mary Kingery Duvall. She was a homemaker and member of the Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include four daughters, Patti Brumett (Larry), Donna Pickett (David), Paula Crabtree and Mary White (Danny) all of Glasgow; one son, Jimmy Davis (Mindy) of Canton, GA; eight grandchildren, Brian Brumett, Jeff Brumett (Marin), Olivia Wright, Amy Lambirth (Andy), Molly Wheeler (J.R.), Terryl Jordan, Garrick Myatt, Jeremy Davis; four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearl Kingrey; two sisters, Mary Gentry and Nancy Miller; one brother, Bill Duvall; one grandson Travis Pickett.

A special thank you to T.J. Samson Hospital, Doctors and Nurses.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, January 14th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday until time for services at the funeral home.

