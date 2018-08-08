Logo


JEAN DEWEESE

on 08/08/2018 |

Jean Deweese, age 81, of Sweeden, KY departed this life on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Genesis—Edmonson Center in Brownsville, KY.  The Edmonson County native was born on  January 30, 1937 to the late Clarence and Alberta Warnell.  She was the devoted wife and help mate to Bro. Charles Deweese, who preceded her in death. 

Jean was a homemaker and a member of Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church. 

She leaves to honor her memory– one daughter, Regina Prewitt Lindsey (Randy) of Smiths Grove; two sons, Eric Deweese (Donna) of Bee Spring and Lannie Deweese (Chrissie) of Brownsville; eleven grandchildren, Angie Miller (Jimmy), Brandon Prewitt (Paula), Kristy Swihart (Chris), Andrea Johnson, Amber Hardcastle (Chad), Brian Deweese (Brittany), Tarashane Thompson (Brandon), Clay Deweese (Heather), Alaina Deweese, Logan Brooks and Tyler Brooks and fifteen great grandchildren.  Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Warnell, Jr.

Interment will be in Sweeden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to:  Sweeden Cemetery Fund, c/o John Stewart, P.O. Box 122, Sweeden, KY  42285.

VISITATION

5 –  8 pm, Thursday, August 9, 2018

9 am – 8 pm, Friday, August 10, 2018

9 – 10:30 am, Saturday, August 11, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, August 11, 2018

Sweeden Missionary Baptist Church

