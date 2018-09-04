on 04/09/2018 |

Jean Marie Dennis Wheeler Betts, 83 of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 8 at home surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker and farmer and a member of the Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Lively and Hite Dennis, siblings Ruby Dennis, George dennis, Lewis Winford Dennis, Jake Dennis, James Dennis, Frank Dennis, Leonard Dennis, Clara Hayes, Johnnie Dennis and Mary Evelyn Hayes and her first husband Joe Forrest Wheeler.

Jean is survived by her husband of 26 years John Betts

Her son Danny wheeler of Upton

Her grandson Garret Wheeler & wife Julie of Elizabethtown

Her granddaughter Danetta Wheeler of Elizabethtown

Great granddaughter Ashlen Wheeler; great grandsons Carter & Jase Wheeler all of Elizabethtown

Two step-children-Tracy Hanka & hus. Troy and Keith Betts both of Louisville

Three step-grandchildren-John Charles Berding, Kaci Berding & Josh Betts all of Louisville

Two sisters Thelma Reynolds of Munfordville

Minnie Puckett & hus. Leon of Glendale

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Jean Marie Dennis Wheeler Betts will be 11am Thursday, April 12 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-9pm, Wednesday from 10am-9pm and after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Center Point Cemetery fund, these donations may be left at the funeral home.