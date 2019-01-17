Jean Moore, 73 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday, January 16 at her home. She was born in Hamburg, IL to the late James Gilbert & Dorothy Seago Moore. Jean was a caregiver.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Elizabeth Neal
She is survived by her husband-George Moore
Son-George Moore, Jr. of Munfordville
Three daughters-Becky Simpson of Thayer, IN
Greedith Butler of Cub Run
Gloria Moore of Pleasant Hill, IL
One brother-Frank Gilbert of Louisiana
Four sisters-Ruby Lynn of Hamburg, IL
Goldie Keefer of Pleasant Hill, IL
Donna Brown of White Oak, TX
Mary Jouett of Kampsville, IL
8 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren
Funeral services for Jean Moore will be 1pm Sunday, Jan. 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Harper Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.
No Responses to “JEAN MOORE”