JEAN MOORE

on 01/17/2019 |

Jean Moore, 73 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday, January 16 at her home.  She was born in Hamburg, IL to the late James Gilbert & Dorothy Seago Moore.  Jean was a caregiver.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Elizabeth Neal

She is survived by her husband-George Moore

Son-George Moore, Jr. of Munfordville

Three daughters-Becky Simpson of Thayer, IN

Greedith Butler of Cub Run

Gloria Moore of Pleasant Hill, IL

One brother-Frank Gilbert of Louisiana

Four sisters-Ruby Lynn of Hamburg, IL

Goldie Keefer of Pleasant Hill, IL

Donna Brown of White Oak, TX

Mary Jouett of Kampsville, IL

8 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Jean Moore will be 1pm Sunday, Jan. 20 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Harper Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.

