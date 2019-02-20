Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JEAN TAYLOR NEEL

on 02/20/2019 |

Jean Taylor Neel, 89, of Bowling Green passed away February 19, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.

The Morgantown, Kentucky native was born December 13, 1929 to the late Moscow Taylor and Amy (Phelps) Taylor. She was also preceded in death by husband, B.W. Neel, Jr.; sisters, Marjorie Cartwright and Virginia Hardin; and brother, Virgil Taylor. Jean was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church and worked at Holley Carburetor for 26 years. She loved her family, her church, and cooking. Jean led a simple life and worked hard throughout her life.

Survivors include her son, Phillip Neel (Debra) of Adairville; daughters, Sharon Furlong (Dwyane) of Smiths Grove and Karon Curd (Bill) of Cave City; grandchildren, Dustin Neel, Daren Neel (Adam), Drew Neel (Dominique), Will Curd (Whitney), and Sarah Moran (Jared); great-grandchildren, Maya Grace Moran and Ellie Blair Curd; sisters, Joyce Coots (Leon) and Alice Weathers (Ronald); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with committal service at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the Broadway Chapel. Alternate expressions of Sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JEAN TAYLOR NEEL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUNIOR WILLIAMS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:06 PM CST on February 20, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Overcast
Currently
55°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 80%
High 56° / Low 36°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 51° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 02/22 90%
High 49° / Low 47°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.