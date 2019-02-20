on 02/20/2019 |

Jean Taylor Neel, 89, of Bowling Green passed away February 19, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.

The Morgantown, Kentucky native was born December 13, 1929 to the late Moscow Taylor and Amy (Phelps) Taylor. She was also preceded in death by husband, B.W. Neel, Jr.; sisters, Marjorie Cartwright and Virginia Hardin; and brother, Virgil Taylor. Jean was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church and worked at Holley Carburetor for 26 years. She loved her family, her church, and cooking. Jean led a simple life and worked hard throughout her life.

Survivors include her son, Phillip Neel (Debra) of Adairville; daughters, Sharon Furlong (Dwyane) of Smiths Grove and Karon Curd (Bill) of Cave City; grandchildren, Dustin Neel, Daren Neel (Adam), Drew Neel (Dominique), Will Curd (Whitney), and Sarah Moran (Jared); great-grandchildren, Maya Grace Moran and Ellie Blair Curd; sisters, Joyce Coots (Leon) and Alice Weathers (Ronald); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with committal service at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the Broadway Chapel. Alternate expressions of Sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.