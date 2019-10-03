Logo


Jean Zaremba

on 03/10/2019

Mrs. Jean Zaremba of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 91 years, 3 months, and 2 days. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, December 7, 1927, the daughter of John and Ruth (Rowe) Lepkowski. She was of Catholic faith, attended Holy Cross Catholic Church, and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Lepkowski, and her sister, Joan Rekuch. She is survived by her husband, Edward Stanley Zaremba of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom she wed Sunday, January 12, 1947, her children, Cindy (David) Waterman, Robert (Debbie) Zaremba, Sr., both of Louisville, Kentucky, Karen Newton of Burkesville, Kentucky, nephew, Craig Rekuch of Georgetown, Indiana, eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Hospice of Lake Cumberland | 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42503, 1-800-937-9596, https://hospicelc.org/donations/. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

