JEANITA DAWSEY HATCHER

on 04/18/2018 |

Jeanita Dawsey Hatcher, 93 of Glasgow died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Glenview Health & Rehab.  The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Zannie and Ettie Garrett Dawsey and wife of the late Robert Lee Hatcher.

She was a homemaker, and assembly line worker at American Air Filters. Jeanita was a member of Hillside Missionary Baptist Church.

Her survivors include two nieces Shelly Anderson (Jeff) and Debbie Rigsby (Roger); three nephews, Gregory Dawsey (Marlene), William Dawsey and Timothy Dawsey, one sister-in-law, Bettie Dawsey, a special friend, Louise Arnold and all special caregivers at Glenview Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

