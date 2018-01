on 01/08/2018 |

Jeanne Lois Uvanitte, age 87, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, KY.

She was the daughter of the late Charles Bartlett and the late Ernestine Bartlett.

She is survived by one daughter, Tina Dufault, Munfordville, KY; one son, Byron Hurder, CA.

Cremation was chosen.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY