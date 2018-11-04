on 04/11/2018 |

Jeannie Lynn Williams, 64, Glasgow, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of Sidney O. Williams of Glasgow and the late Rose Ann Campbell Williams who preceded her in death on February 7, 2018.

Jeannie was a former organist at Trinity Church of the Nazarene and afterward, a longtime member of the Glasgow Bible Church. She was a music lover; an avid UK fan; a lover of People Magazine and the Sunday newspaper circulars; and a lover of her friends and family.

She is survived by her father, Sidney O. Williams; one sister, Susan Branstetter; one brother, Jason Williams and his wife Donna; two nieces: Audri Williams and Jessi Hampton and her husband Dustin; two nephews: Hunter Branstetter and Alek Branstetter; a great-nephew, Kaden Hampton; a great-niece, Zoey Branstetter; a sisterly cousin, Donna Baker and her husband Bobby; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon CDT Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Visitation will be after 4 pm CDT Thursday at the funeral home.