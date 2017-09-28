on 09/28/2017 |

Jeff Constant 46 of Glasgow died Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his home. Born in Glasgow, he is the son of Larry and Shirley Goodhue Constant of Cave City.

Jeff was the Barren County Community President for Edmonton State Bank. He was very active and served on the Board of Directors of Community Medical Care and was a member of the Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Nikki Stallings Constant; a son Jordan Constant and a daughter Emma Constant; a brother Craig Constant (Sherry) of Cave City; father-in-law Dan Stallings of Owensboro; mother-in-law Nancy Harris (Duane) of Owensboro; a sister-in-law Tiffany Nalley (Craig) of Owensboro; nieces and nephews Zackery Constant (Jenny), Abigail Kerley (Stuart) and Jessica, Alex and Katie Nalley. Three great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, September 30th at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Friday from 12:00 until 8:00 and Saturday morning at the church from 9:00am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141 or Shanti Niketan Hospice House, c/o T. J. Samson Community Hospital.