Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jeff Dudley

on 02/23/2019 |

Jeff Dudley, 40 of Elizabethtown, formerly of Cub Run passed away Thursday at his home.

Jeff was born in Pikeville and he attended the Mt. Tabor Methodist Church in Crestwood.

He was Vice-President of Oscarware in Bonnieville.

Jeff is survived by his mother-Debra Dudley of Cub Run

His precious furr baby -Sadie-Mei

Sister-Kelly Busick & husband Jeff of Louisville

Step-brother-Kevin Dudley of Cub Run

Two step-sisters-Tammy Clark & husband Roger of Dexter, MO

Jill Medina of Poplar Bluff, MO

Maternal grandmother-Mae Belle Runyon of Crestwood

Nieces-Kyla Clark & Ashley Lamb;  Nephews-Coty Lamb, Lucas Haley, Clayton Medina & Cameron Dudley

Aunts & Uncles-Peggy & Jonah Chapman of Crestwood, Betty & Buddy Runyon of Shelbyville, Jean & John Dudley of White Water, MO, Louise & Carl Riggs of Proctorville, OH, Kathy & Willard Riggs of Yulee, FL,

Mary Runyon of Louisville, Donna Riggs of Virginia & Pete Riggs of Carlisle

Jeff was preceded in death by his father Jesse Reginald Dudley, Maternal grandfather Kenny Runyon,

Paternal Grandparents Florine Dudley and Joe & Mildred Helms

Funeral services for Jeff Dudley will be 10am CST Tuesday, Feb. 26 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Stewart-Wilcox officiating.  Entombment will be at 2pm EST Tuesday at the Louisville Memorial Gardens East.  Visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Animal Rescue Kare of Hart County, P.O. Box 427, Munfordville, KY 42765

Print Add Condolence

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jeff Dudley”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN DUNCAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Warning

Issued:
12:23 AM EST on February 24, 2019
Expires:
2:15 AM CST on February 24, 2019

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
10:08 AM CST on February 23, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 24, 2019
Overcast
Currently
62°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/23 10%
High 64° / Low 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 02/24 10%
High 48° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 02/25 0%
High 48° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.