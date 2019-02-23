Jeff Dudley, 40 of Elizabethtown, formerly of Cub Run passed away Thursday at his home.
Jeff was born in Pikeville and he attended the Mt. Tabor Methodist Church in Crestwood.
He was Vice-President of Oscarware in Bonnieville.
Jeff is survived by his mother-Debra Dudley of Cub Run
His precious furr baby -Sadie-Mei
Sister-Kelly Busick & husband Jeff of Louisville
Step-brother-Kevin Dudley of Cub Run
Two step-sisters-Tammy Clark & husband Roger of Dexter, MO
Jill Medina of Poplar Bluff, MO
Maternal grandmother-Mae Belle Runyon of Crestwood
Nieces-Kyla Clark & Ashley Lamb; Nephews-Coty Lamb, Lucas Haley, Clayton Medina & Cameron Dudley
Aunts & Uncles-Peggy & Jonah Chapman of Crestwood, Betty & Buddy Runyon of Shelbyville, Jean & John Dudley of White Water, MO, Louise & Carl Riggs of Proctorville, OH, Kathy & Willard Riggs of Yulee, FL,
Mary Runyon of Louisville, Donna Riggs of Virginia & Pete Riggs of Carlisle
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Jesse Reginald Dudley, Maternal grandfather Kenny Runyon,
Paternal Grandparents Florine Dudley and Joe & Mildred Helms
Funeral services for Jeff Dudley will be 10am CST Tuesday, Feb. 26 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Stewart-Wilcox officiating. Entombment will be at 2pm EST Tuesday at the Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.
The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Animal Rescue Kare of Hart County, P.O. Box 427, Munfordville, KY 42765
