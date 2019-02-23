Jeff Dudley, 40 of Elizabethtown, formerly of Cub Run passed away Thursday at his home.

Jeff was born in Pikeville and he attended the Mt. Tabor Methodist Church in Crestwood.

He was Vice-President of Oscarware in Bonnieville.

Jeff is survived by his mother-Debra Dudley of Cub Run

His precious furr baby -Sadie-Mei

Sister-Kelly Busick & husband Jeff of Louisville

Step-brother-Kevin Dudley of Cub Run

Two step-sisters-Tammy Clark & husband Roger of Dexter, MO

Jill Medina of Poplar Bluff, MO

Maternal grandmother-Mae Belle Runyon of Crestwood

Nieces-Kyla Clark & Ashley Lamb; Nephews-Coty Lamb, Lucas Haley, Clayton Medina & Cameron Dudley

Aunts & Uncles-Peggy & Jonah Chapman of Crestwood, Betty & Buddy Runyon of Shelbyville, Jean & John Dudley of White Water, MO, Louise & Carl Riggs of Proctorville, OH, Kathy & Willard Riggs of Yulee, FL,

Mary Runyon of Louisville, Donna Riggs of Virginia & Pete Riggs of Carlisle

Jeff was preceded in death by his father Jesse Reginald Dudley, Maternal grandfather Kenny Runyon,

Paternal Grandparents Florine Dudley and Joe & Mildred Helms

Funeral services for Jeff Dudley will be 10am CST Tuesday, Feb. 26 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Stewart-Wilcox officiating. Entombment will be at 2pm EST Tuesday at the Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Animal Rescue Kare of Hart County, P.O. Box 427, Munfordville, KY 42765