Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JEFF HATCHER

on 10/02/2017 |

Jeff Hatcher, age 56, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green after his struggle with a long illness.  He was a native of Hart County and a former employee of R.R. Donnelley & Son, Southern Wonder Co. and Dart Container Corporation.  He was a car enthusiast and an avid U.K. and Nascar fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garmon Hatcher.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Hatcher Garden and husband, Alex, Leitchfield; his mother, Sue Skipworth Hatcher and sister, Kim Hatcher, both of Horse Cave; and companion, Beth Reid of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JEFF HATCHER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Russell and Amy Hawks!
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/03 0%
High 83° / Low 56°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/04 10%
High 82° / Low 57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/05 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.