Jeff Hatcher, age 56, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green after his struggle with a long illness. He was a native of Hart County and a former employee of R.R. Donnelley & Son, Southern Wonder Co. and Dart Container Corporation. He was a car enthusiast and an avid U.K. and Nascar fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garmon Hatcher.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Hatcher Garden and husband, Alex, Leitchfield; his mother, Sue Skipworth Hatcher and sister, Kim Hatcher, both of Horse Cave; and companion, Beth Reid of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.