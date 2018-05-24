on 05/24/2018 |

Jeffrey E. Thomas, 55, of Cave City left this world on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Jeffrey was born on August 9, 1962 in Indianapolis Indiana to Lawrence and Dora Maines Thomas. Jeffrey has struggled with health issues for several years and fought hard to stay here on earth and be apart of his children’s life. Jeffrey loved playing his guitars and writing songs, he enjoyed the outdoors being on his wave runner and at the lake with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by two children: Zachrey Thomas (Heather Gardner) and Chelsey Thomas, Ex-wife: Julie Hatcher Thomas; three brothers: Jim, Larry and Daryl Thomas; sister-in-law: La Donna Thomas as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Thomas, Jr. one brother: Marion David Thomas; a special friend: Judy Atherton.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler funeral home.