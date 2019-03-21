Logo


JEFFREY EARL DUBREE

on 03/21/2019 |
Jeffrey Earl Dubree, 56, Summer Shade, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born May 20, 1962 in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Bennie Dubree and Loretta Murley Dubree, who survives.  He was a carpenter and a member of the Antioch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors other than his mother include one brother, Greg (Myra) Dubree, Summer Shade; one niece, Jordan [Peanut] (Lee) Harper, Edmonton; one nephew, Tyler (Maranda) Dubree, Edmonton; great niece and nephews, Jensen and Emmi Harper and Hudson Dubree; and special friend Robin Jones.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Michael Fancher officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Saturday, March 23 after 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summer Shade Fire Department.

