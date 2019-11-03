JENETA PERKINS- WALKER

on 03/11/2019 |

Jenetta Perkins-Walker, age 75, of Cedar Park, TX, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born August 21, 1943, to the late Myrtle and Lee Perkins. Jenetta received her high school diploma at Hart County High School. Her working career spans over 50 years of experience. Jenetta was an employed Seamstress, Home Interior Distributor and Decorator, employed for a 20-25 year period between two electronic companies (Texas Instruments/Tellabs Company), the McClane company and a Milk Deliverer. In the final part of her working career, Jenetta took a position in law enforcement and committed 11 years of dedicated public service to the community in Gatesville, Texas, where she served in the position of Correctional Officer prior to her illness.

In addition to her parents, Jenetta was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Sharon Renee Thornton-Workman; two grandchildren, Marquese Thornton and Shantae Renata Thornton; and 11 siblings. Jenetta’s children who are left to cherish her memory include Janice Selene Thornton-Hubbard, Marcellas Maynard Walker, and Joe Robert Thornton, Jr., and also her remaining surviving sister, Ida Singleton of Chula Vista, California.

Jenetta also has 13 Grandchildren left to cherish her memory: Reginald Lamont Thornton, Gerald Valentino Thornton, Wendal James Thornton, Jacquese Louis Hubbard, Jacquetta Lynice Hubbard, Jalen Love Hubbard, Ryan Anthony Gonzalez, Taylor Nicole Thornton, Christian Tyler Thornton, Dominic Joaquin Hernandez, Nia Imani Walker, Marcellas Alexis Walker and A’Isha Khalil Walker and 16 Great-Grandchildren. Jenetta is also survived by a host of family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will follow at the Lee Perkins Cemetery in Hardyville, KY