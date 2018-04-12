on 12/04/2018 |

Jennie Lee (Lyon) Morgan, age 84, of the Mount Hermon Community, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY

She was born on February 15, 1934, in Monroe County, KY to the late Hade Lyon Sr. and Jewell (Wax) Lyon. She married the late Eagle Loyd Turner who proceeded her in death. Jennie was retired from the Eaton Axel Corporation after many years of faithful service. After retiring from Eaton, she owned and operated the White’s Chapel Flower Shop. She was also a devoted member of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Eddie Turner and wife Sonya of Tompkinsville; three daughters, Shirley Arterburn and husband of Jerry of Glasgow, KY, Donna Headrick and husband Roger of Mount Hermon, KY, and Zena Humes and husband Gary of Tompkinsville; eight grandchildren: Joe Headrick of Tompkinsville, Eric Headrick of Mount Hermon, KY, Jerrod Arterburn of Glasgow, Jason Arterburn of Mount Hermon, KY, Tristan Turner of Tompkinsville, Shana Hodges of Glasgow, LaKala Carter of Bowling Green, and Trevor Humes of Tompkinsville; six great- grandchildren; Derek Headrick, Emma Headrick, Hallie Hodges, Hudson Hodges, Landon Arteburn, and Addison Arterburn; two brothers: John Lyon of Tompkinsville and Cecile Lyon and wife Wilma of Mount Hermon, KY.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Neld Jones and Inez Burks; and six brothers: Orby Lyon, Hade Lyon Jr., Ivan Lyon, Earl Lyon, James Lyon, and Rondall Lyon.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 5 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with Jason Arterburn and Joe Headrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn in Tompkinsville. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 4 from 4 PM- 8 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, December 5 from 7:30 AM until service at 11 AM.

Memorial contributions are suggested in the form of donations to the White Cemetery or The Monroe County Backpack Program.