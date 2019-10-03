on 03/10/2019 |

Jennie Sue Martin, 68, Scottsville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Hiseville, she was a daughter of Emma Lee Byrd Ballard and the late Marvin Ballard. She was a healthcare provider and a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Eugene Martin; two sons: Bryan Martin and his children Konner and Gage Martin of Scottsville, and Gregory Martin, wife Tina and children Cody Tomes and Blake Martin of Bowling Green; her mother Emma Lee Ballard of Glasgow; two brothers: Phillip Ballard and wife Becky, and Harold Ballard and wife Ann all of Glasgow; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jessie R. Tomes, James Flowers, Jerry and Donna Harvey, Jerry Shirley, and Polly Matthews all of Glasgow, Charles and Micky Martin of California; special friends, Diane Mesker and Geraldine Tennyson; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Tomes and Barbara Jean Neal Flowers; one brother: Samuel Ballard; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Shirley.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Monday at the funeral home.