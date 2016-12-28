Jennifer Gooden Wood, 56, Hiseville, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. The daughter of Preston Gooden and the late Wilma Bailey Gooden, she was a pharmacist with Vann Healthcare and a member of the Rock Spring Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Paul Wood; two daughters: Sarah Ashley Coomer and Sally Mae Coomer both of Hiseville; three step-children: Matthew Jacob Wood of Nashville, Andrew Paul Wood and Emily Jo Wood both of Michigan; her father: Preston Gooden of Coral Hill; one brother: Tim Gooden and his wife Dana of Glasgow; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jonathon Gooden.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Friends may call after 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.