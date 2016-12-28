Logo


JENNIFER GOODEN WOOD

on 12/28/2016 |
Obituaries

Jennifer Gooden Wood, 56, Hiseville, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.  The daughter of Preston Gooden and the late Wilma Bailey Gooden, she was a pharmacist with Vann Healthcare and a member of the Rock Spring Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Paul Wood; two daughters: Sarah Ashley Coomer and Sally Mae Coomer both of Hiseville; three step-children: Matthew Jacob Wood of Nashville, Andrew Paul Wood and Emily Jo Wood both of Michigan; her father: Preston Gooden of Coral Hill; one brother: Tim Gooden and his wife Dana of Glasgow; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.  In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jonathon Gooden.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Friends may call after 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

