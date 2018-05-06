on 06/05/2018 |

Jennifer (Jenn) Pohlig Slinker, age 41 passed away on June 1, 2018 at her home in Daniels, WV. She was the sweetest, kindest, most caring wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend you could ever imagine.

Jenn was born in Richmond, VA. She moved to Pulaski County, VA in 1988. She ran track and cross country at PCHS and then at VA Tech. She was always thinking of others and giving service where needed. She loved gardening, hiking, and spending time with her family. She inspired others and was loved by so many people. Jenn loved working with young children. While in South Korea she volunteered at an orphanage.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Slinker, son Kaden, daughter Katie; parents David and Katherine Pohlig of Draper, VA; sisters Emily Pohlig of Pleasant Grove, UT; Miriam Pohlig Call (Bryan) of Boston MA; Bonnie Roberts (Levi) of Cookeville, TN; brother Emil Pohlig of Austin, TX; grandmother Jean Davis of West Augusta, VA; parents-in-law Stanley and Betty Slinker of Knob Lick, KY; step daughters Kellie Slinker Mann (Tyler) of Columbia, KY, Nicole Slinker Rodenberg (Austin) of Louisville, KY; brother-in-law Kent Slinker of San Antonio, TX; and sister-in-law Donna Slinker Walton (Richard) of Ft. Wayne, IN. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, uncles, aunts and countless friends.

Jenn will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a private viewing at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Thursday June 7 at 10 a.m. immediately after the private viewing, interment will be at the Slinker family plot on the Greene County Farm in Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, or the Autism Society of America.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1136 Ft Chiswell Road, Max Meadows, VA at 2 pm on Saturday June 9. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jenn’s life.