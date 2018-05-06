Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JENNIFER “JENN” POHLIG SLINKER

on 06/05/2018 |

Jennifer (Jenn) Pohlig Slinker, age 41 passed away on June 1, 2018 at her home in Daniels, WV. She was the sweetest, kindest, most caring wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend you could ever imagine.

Jenn was born in Richmond, VA. She moved to Pulaski County, VA in 1988. She ran track and cross country at PCHS and then at VA Tech. She was always thinking of others and giving service where needed. She loved gardening, hiking, and spending time with her family. She inspired others and was loved by so many people. Jenn loved working with young children. While in South Korea she volunteered at an orphanage.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Slinker, son Kaden, daughter Katie; parents David and Katherine Pohlig of Draper, VA; sisters Emily Pohlig of Pleasant Grove, UT; Miriam Pohlig Call (Bryan) of Boston MA; Bonnie Roberts (Levi) of Cookeville, TN; brother Emil Pohlig of Austin, TX; grandmother Jean Davis of West Augusta, VA; parents-in-law Stanley and Betty Slinker of Knob Lick, KY; step daughters Kellie Slinker Mann (Tyler) of Columbia, KY, Nicole Slinker Rodenberg (Austin) of Louisville, KY; brother-in-law Kent Slinker of San Antonio, TX; and sister-in-law Donna Slinker Walton (Richard) of Ft. Wayne, IN. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, uncles, aunts and countless friends.

Jenn will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a private viewing at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY on Thursday June 7 at 10 a.m. immediately after the private viewing, interment will be at the Slinker family plot on the Greene County Farm in Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, or the Autism Society of America.

A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1136 Ft Chiswell Road, Max Meadows, VA at 2 pm on Saturday June 9. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jenn’s life.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JENNIFER “JENN” POHLIG SLINKER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CLARA STOUT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
80°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 06/05 0%
High 83° / Low 58°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 06/06 20%
High 86° / Low 56°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 06/07 10%
High 90° / Low 60°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 05

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.